Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS) – NSS 78th Round Report [2020-21]

A.1 The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) carried out the Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS) covering the entire country in its 78th round. The survey was initially planned to be conducted during the period January-December, 2020 but the field work was extended till 15.08.2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The objectives of the MIS were:

To collect information for developing estimates of some important Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators

To collect information Purchase/Construction of house(s)/ flat(s) by the household for residential purpose after 31.03.2014 and information on Migration.

Sample Design of MIS

B.1 The whole of the Indian Union was surveyed except for some villages of Andaman and Nicobar Islands which were difficult to access. In this survey, Two Stage Stratified Sampling was used, where First Stage Unit (FSU) were villages/sub-units (SUs) in rural areas, Urban Frame Survey (UFS) blocks/SUs in urban areas. The FSUs were allocated to States and UTs in proportion to the population as per Census 2011. The Second Stage Units (SSUs) were households in both rural and urban areas. The selection of FSUs and SSUs were done by Simple Random Sampling without Replacement (SRSWOR).

Sampling Method

C.1 Out of the total number of 14,516 FSUs allocated for the survey at the all-India level, a total of 14,266 FSUs (8,469 rural and 5,797 urban) were surveyed for MIS. The total number of households surveyed was 2,76,409 (1,64,529 in rural areas and 1,11,880 in urban areas) and total number of persons enumerated was 11,63,416 (7,13,501 in rural areas and 4,49,915 in urban areas), at the all-India level.

NSS 78thRound Report

The key findings of the survey have been incorporated in the form of a report titled: ‘Report on Multiple Indicator Survey, 2020-21’ (NSS Report No. 589). The report is available at this Ministry’s website (http://mospi.gov.in). Some key findings of the survey are given below:

Some Key Findings