Indian Coast Guard Region (North East) organises 4th Table top exercise in Kolkata under Colombo Security Conclave to discuss maritime challenges in Indian Ocean Region

Indian Coast Guard Region (North East) is conducting the fourth edition of Table top exercise under the aegis of Colombo Security Conclave in Kolkata from March 14 to 16, 2023. Apart from the Indian Coast Guard, representatives of member nations of Colombo Security Conclave – Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Mauritius – along with observer countries – Bangladesh and Seychelles – are participating in the exercise. Discussions are being held on topics pertaining to challenges in maritime domain such as tackling threats from anti-national elements, marine pollution response, search & rescue and damage control at sea.

The Colombo Security Conclave was formed in 2011 as a trilateral maritime security grouping of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The roadmap of activities was later expanded, with Mauritius joining as the fourth member and Bangladesh & Seychelles participating as observer countries. The Conclave underlines regional cooperation and shared security objectives concerning all littoral nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). It aims to make maritime security, marine pollution response and maritime search & rescue priorities for the region.

Coordination amongst maritime neighbours holds the key for maritime safety and security in the IOR. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and neighbourhood first policy are the prime initiatives for IOR and bears testimony to India’s policy priorities. A cooperative environment and collaborative mechanism in the maritime neighbourhood of IOR is essential to address the oceanic challenges, thereby ensuring maritime safety, security and protection of marine environment.