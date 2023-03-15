Merchandise exports registered growth of 7.55 percent during April-February 2022-23 over the same period last year (April-February 2021-22)

India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in February 2023* are estimated to be USD 63.02 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 7.81 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in February 2023* are estimated to be USD 65.85 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 4.38 per cent over the same period last year.

Table 1: Trade during February 2023*

February 2023 (USD Billion) February 2022 (USD Billion) Merchandise Exports 33.88 37.15 Imports 51.31 55.90 Services* Exports 29.15 21.30 Imports 14.55 12.97 Overall Trade (Merchandise +Services) * Exports 63.02 58.46 Imports 65.85 68.87 Trade Balance -2.83 -10.41

* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for January 2023. The data for February 2023 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release. (ii) Data for April-February 2021-22 and April-September 2022 has been revised on pro-rata basis using quarterly balance of payments data.

Fig 1: Overall Trade during February 2023*

India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-February 2022-23 is estimated to exhibit a positive growth of 16.18 per cent over the same period last year (April-February 2021-22). As India’s domestic demand has remained steady amidst the global slump, overall imports in April-February 2022-23 is estimated to exhibit a growth of 19.93 per cent over the same period last year.

Table 2: Trade during April-February 2022-23*

April-February 2022-23 (USD Billion) April-February 2021-22 (USD Billion) Merchandise Exports 405.94 377.43 Imports 653.47 549.96 Services* Exports 296.94 227.58 Imports 164.00 131.66 Overall Trade (Merchandise+ Services) * Exports 702.88 605.01 Imports 817.46 681.62 Trade Balance -114.58 -76.62

Fig 2: Overall Trade during April-February 2022-23*

MERCHANDISE TRADE

Merchandise exports in February 2023 were USD 33.88 Billion, as compared to USD 37.15 Billion in February 2022.

Merchandise imports in February 2023 were USD 51.31 Billion, as compared to USD 55.90 Billion in February 2022.

Fig 3: Merchandise Trade during February 2023

Merchandise exports for the period April-February 2022-23 were USD 405.94 Billion as against USD 377.43 Billion during the period April-February 2021-22.

Merchandise imports for the period April-February 2022-23 were USD 653.47 Billion as against USD 549.96 Billion during the period April-February 2021-22.

The merchandise trade deficit for April-February 2022-23 was estimated at USD 247.52 Billion as against USD 172.53 Billion in April-February 2021-22.

Fig 4: Merchandise Trade during April-February 2022-23

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in February 2023 were USD 25.36 Billion, compared to USD 27.09 Billion in February 2022.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports in February 2023 were USD 31.05 Billion, compared to USD 31.68 Billion in February 2022.

Table 3: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during February 2023

February 2023 (USD Billion) February 2022 (USD Billion) Non- petroleum exports 28.96 30.26 Non- petroleum imports 36.23 40.14 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports 25.36 27.09 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 31.05 31.68

Note: Gems &Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 5: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during February 2023

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports during April-February 2022-23 was USD 284.52 Billion, as compared to USD 284.45 Billion in April-February 2021-22.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were USD 395.37 Billion in April-February 2022-23 as compared to USD 333.44 Billion in April-February 2021-22.

Table 4: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-February 2022-23

April-February 2022-23 (USD Billion) April-February 2021-22 (USD Billion) Non- petroleum exports 319.73 319.77 Non- petroleum imports 459.99 409.30 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports 284.52 284.45 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 395.37 333.44

Note: Gems &Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 6: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-February 2022-23

SERVICES TRADE

The estimated value of services export for February 2023* is USD 29.15 Billion, as compared to USD 21.30 Billion in February 2022.

The estimated value of services import for February 2023* is USD 14.55 Billion as compared to USD 12.97 Billion in February 2022.

Fig 7: Services Trade during February 2023*

The estimated value of services export for April-February 2022-23* is USD 296.94 Billion as compared to USD 227.58 Billion in April-February 2021-22.

The estimated value of services imports for April-February 2022-23* is USD 164.00 Billion as compared to USD 131.66 Billion in April-February 2021-22.

The services trade surplus for April-February 2022-23*is estimated at USD 132.95 Billion as against USD 95.92 Billion in April-February 2021-22.

Fig 8: Services Trade during April-February 2022-23*