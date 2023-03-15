Workshop on Simplification of Trial Process for Defence Equipment organised under the aegis of Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence today at the Manekshaw Centre,New Delhi

A one-day workshop on ‘Simplification of Trial Processes for Defence Equipment’ was organised under the aegis of Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence today at the Manekshaw Centre,New Delhi. In line with government’s vision of Make in India, the workshop was aimed at having a free exchange of ideas among all stakeholders involved in the trials of defence equipment prior to their induction into the armed forces.

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Armane, during his opening address, underlined the importance of simplified trial process for defence equipment. The workshop was attended by several senior officials from the MoD, the three Services and several eminent professionals from the industry. In addition, representatives from Department of Defence Production (DDP), DPSUs, DRDO, various evaluating agencies such as DGQA, DGAQA, CEMILAC and ACE, MHOW also participated in the interactive sessions.