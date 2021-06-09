Indian Archers set off for Paris for World Cup Stage 3

Mumbai: A nine-member Women’s Recurve Team comprising of Indian Archers Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat and Madhu Wedwan along with Dronacharya Awardee Purnima Mahato have set off for Paris to participate in the Final Qualification Tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games to be held in Paris from 17th-19th June, 2021 and the World Cup Stage 3 from 20th-28 June, 2021.

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power company, has partnered with Archery Association of India (AAI) for holistic development of archery across India and to further promote Indian archery on the global platform. Through this partnership, NTPC aims to provide platform to Indian youth to showcase their talent and elevate India’s reputation in the field of Archery.

Shri Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR) NTPC, has extended warm wishes to the Indian Archery team. NTPC has been exemplary in not only helping the present archers achieve excellence but also helped to nurture and promote newer talents for a brighter future especially during these challenging times.

The Men’s Recurve team comprising of ace archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav who have brought home the Team Silver medal after an excellent performance in the World Championship in Netherlands are also set to depart for Paris to take part in the World Cup Stage-3.

In the recent past, Indian Archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari had put up a stellar performance during the Archery World Cup (Stage-I) at Guatemala. In Women’s and Men’s Individual Recurve event, Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das won the Gold Medal in their respective categories.

While energizing India’s growth story, NTPC is steadily working towards being a sustainable energy company. Apart from lending support to India’s growth, NTPC has also been a pillar of support for holistic development for its communities and society at large. NTPC has supported for the development of sports in India and the step towards sponsoring Archery Association of India is one of the milestone in the long cherished journey.