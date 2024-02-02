India Storms into U19 World Cup Semifinal with Commanding 132-Run Victory Over Nepal

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA, February 3 : In a display of batting prowess, India’s Under-19 cricket team triumphed over Nepal by a commanding 132 runs in their final Super Six Group 1 match, securing a spot in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinals. Sachin Dhas and skipper Uday Saharan emerged as the heroes with contrasting centuries, steering India to a formidable total.

Opting to bat first, India faced an initial challenge at 62/3. However, Sachin Dhas (116, 101 balls) and Uday Saharan (100, 107 balls) orchestrated a remarkable partnership, amassing 215 runs off 202 balls. Their efforts propelled India to a formidable total of 297/5, setting a daunting target for Nepal.

In response, the Indian bowlers showcased their skill and discipline, restricting Nepal to 165 for nine. The comprehensive victory earned India eight points in the tournament, solidifying their position as favorites. The team is now set to face South Africa in the U19 World Cup semifinals at Benoni on Tuesday.

The contrasting centuries by Dhas and Saharan not only rescued India from a challenging situation but also demonstrated the team’s depth and resilience. The convincing win highlights India’s dominance in the youth cricket circuit and sets the stage for an exciting semifinal clash against South Africa.

The upcoming semifinal promises to be a high-stakes encounter as India aims to continue its impressive form and advance towards clinching the coveted U19 World Cup title. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the clash between these two cricketing powerhouses in the quest for junior world supremacy.