Odisha CM Inaugurates ‘Akshar Bhumi’ in Anticipation of World Odia Language Conference

BHUBANESWAR, February 3, 2024: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik marked a cultural milestone on Friday by inaugurating the ‘Akshar Bhumi’ (Odia Language Park) in the lead-up to the three-day ‘Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani’ (World Odia Language Conference), scheduled to commence on Saturday. The conference, a celebration of Odia language and culture, will feature diverse sessions and a special focus on Jagannath consciousness.

The ‘Akshar Bhumi’ inauguration, a prelude to the main event, took place as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ceremoniously opened the language park, showcasing the rich heritage and significance of the Odia language. The ‘Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani,’ set to be inaugurated by Patnaik at Janata Maidan on Saturday at 11 am, promises to be a platform for intellectual exchange and cultural celebration.

Sujata R Karthikeyan, Secretary of the Odia language, literature, and culture department, highlighted that the conference will feature 16 sessions covering various aspects of Odia language and a special session dedicated to Jagannath consciousness. The inclusion of a walk-through museum within the conference venue will provide attendees with a historical journey through the evolution and milestones of the Odia language.

The World Odia Language Conference is expected to draw language experts from different parts of India and abroad, along with representatives from various Odia associations. This convergence of linguistic enthusiasts and cultural experts aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of Odisha.

The ‘Akshar Bhumi’ inauguration and the upcoming conference underscore the state’s commitment to preserving and promoting its linguistic and cultural identity. Through such initiatives, Odisha continues to celebrate its unique heritage while providing a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and cultural exchange among language enthusiasts and scholars worldwide.