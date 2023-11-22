India Resumes E-Visa Services for Canadians, Easing Tensions After Diplomatic Row

Ottawa/New Delhi, Nov 22 – In a significant development aimed at improving diplomatic ties, India has officially reinstated the issuance of electronic visas for Canadian nationals, marking the end of a suspension that followed a diplomatic row.

The electronic visa services, which include Entry visa, Business visa, Medical visa, and Conference visa, were halted in response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations in June. Trudeau had suggested the “potential” involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

The resumption of electronic visa services, effective from November 22, is being viewed as a positive step towards reducing tensions between the two nations. This move follows India’s decision to restart various visa categories, including Entry, Business, Medical, and Conference visas, on October 26.

The diplomatic dispute had strained relations between India and Canada, with the suspension of visa services serving as a notable point of contention. With the resumption of these services, there is optimism that both countries can work towards rebuilding mutual trust and cooperation.

As electronic visas become available once again for Canadian nationals, the focus shifts towards fostering a more positive and collaborative atmosphere in bilateral relations. The move is expected to contribute to the normalization of diplomatic ties and the enhancement of people-to-people exchanges between India and Canada.