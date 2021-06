New Delhi: India reports less than 40,000 daily new cases after 102 days. 37,566 new cases in the last 24 hours. Single-day rise of 37,566 new infections, 907 fatalities pushes India’s COVID-19 case count to 3,03,16,897, death toll to 3,97,637

-Active Caseload declines to 5,52,659

-Active cases constitute 1.82% of total cases

-2,93,66,601 Total Recoveries across the country so far