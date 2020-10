New Delhi: India rports a spike of 67,708 new #COVID19 cases & 680 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 73,07,098 including 8,12,390 active cases, 63,83,442 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,11,266 deaths informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

11,36,183 samples were tested for #COVID19 yesterday. Total 9,12,26,305 samples tested in the country up to October 14 informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Related

comments