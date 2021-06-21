India reports 53,256 new COVID19 cases , 78,190 discharges & 1422 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India reports 53,256 new COVID19 cases (lowest in 88 days), 78,190 discharges & 1422 deaths in 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

India’s Active Caseload declines to 7,02,887

India reports 53,256 new cases in last 24 hours; lowest in 88 days

2,88,44,199 Total Recoveries across the country so far

78,190 patients recovered during last 24 hours

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 39th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 96.36%

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 3.32%

Daily positivity rate at 3.83%, less than 5% for 14 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 39.24 cr tests total conducted

28.00 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive