PM Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of seventh International Yoga Day; Announces M-Yoga App, says the app will help in achieving ‘One World One Health’

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said the despite the pandemic, this year’s theme for International Yoga Day –“Yoga for wellness” has raised the morale of people and he wished for health of every country, society and individual and hoped that we will be united and will strengthen each other. He was speaking on the occasion of seventh International Yoga Day, today.

The Prime Minister talked of Yoga’s role during the pandemic. He said Yoga has proved a source strength and poise for people during this difficult time. He pointed out that it was easy for countries to forget Yoga Day during the pandemic as it is not intrinsic to their culture but, instead, enthusiasm for Yoga has increased globally. Yoga helped people to muster confidence and strength to fight with the pandemic world over. The Prime Minister recalled how frontline Corona warriors made Yoga their shield and made themselves strong through yoga and how people, doctors nurses took to Yoga to deal with the effects of the virus. He said experts are stressing the importance of breathing exercises like pranayama and anulom-vilom for strengthening our respiratory system.

Quoting great Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar, the Prime Minister said yoga goes to the root cause of disease and is instrumental in healing. He expressed satisfaction that globally, research is being conducted in the healing properties of Yoga. He noted studies on immunity through yoga and children doing yoga during their online classes. He said this is preparing children to fight Corona.

The Prime Minister emphasized the holistic nature of yoga and said that it takes care of physical health as well as mental health. Yoga brings us in touch with our inner strength and protects us from all sorts of negativities. Stressing on positivity of yoga, the Prime Minister said “The shift from silos to union is Yoga. A proven way to experience, a realisation of oneness is Yoga.” In this regard he quoted Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore “the meaning of our self is not to be found in its separateness from God and others, but in the ceaseless realization of yoga, of union.”

Prime Minister said that the mantra of ‘VasudhaivKutumbakam’ which India has followed since ages, is now finding global acceptance. We all are praying for each other’s wellbeing, If there are threats to humanity, Yoga often gives us a way of holistic health. “Yoga also gives us a happier way of life. I am sure, Yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as positive role in healthcare of masses” said Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister announced that India and WHO took an important step today. World is getting M-Yoga app which will provide many videos of yoga training based on common yoga protocol in many languages. Terming this as a great example of fusion of modern technology and ancient science, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that m-yoga app will help in spreading yoga world over and will contribute to the efforts of ‘One World One Health’.

Quoting from Gita, The Prime Minister said we need to continue moving on the collective journey of yoga as yoga has solution for everyone. It is important that yoga reaches to every person while keeping intact its foundation and core. Yoga acharyas and all of us should contribute in this task of taking yoga to everyone, said the Prime Minister.