New Delhi: India reports 50,040 new cases in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 5,86,403. The country’s rate recovery rate rises to 96.75%.
32.17 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive
India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in last 24 hours
India reports 50,040 new cases in last 24 hours
India’s Active Caseload declines to 5,86,403
Active cases constitute 1.94% of total cases
2,92,51,029 Total Recoveries across the country so far
57,944 patients recovered during last 24 hours
Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 45th consecutive day
Recovery Rate increases to 96.75%
Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.91%
Daily positivity rate at 2.82%, less than 5% for 20 consecutive days
Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 40.42 cr tests total conducted