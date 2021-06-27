New Delhi: India reports 50,040 new cases in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 5,86,403. The country’s rate recovery rate rises to 96.75%.

32.17 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in last 24 hours

India reports 50,040 new cases in last 24 hours

India’s Active Caseload declines to 5,86,403

Active cases constitute 1.94% of total cases

2,92,51,029 Total Recoveries across the country so far

57,944 patients recovered during last 24 hours

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 45th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 96.75%

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.91%

Daily positivity rate at 2.82%, less than 5% for 20 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 40.42 cr tests total conducted