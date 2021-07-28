India logs 85.88 % growth in merchandise exports in April-June 2021, as compared to same period last year

New Delhi : The Government has taken a number of steps, including strengthening of domestic manufacturing and promoting trade ties, with a number of trading partners, so as to ensure reliable and adequate supply chains. This is an ongoing process, based on the changing requirements in a dynamic world.

The existing Trade Agreements also ensure seamless supplies for the domestic manufacturing sector on preferential terms. Further, a review of some of the existing Agreements has been initiated.In addition, bilateral trade negotiations with a number of countries have been initiated. We have entered into a Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) with Japan and Australia to enhance the resilience of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific Region.

There has been substantial growth in India’s Merchandise exports in April-June 2021 which was USD 95.39 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 85.88 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 17.90 per cent over April-June 2019, across commodity groups such as Engineering goods, Petroleum products, Gems &Jewellery, Organic & Inorganic Chemicals, Textile & Garments, Electronic goods, Plastic & Linoleum etc from across the country, including from Gujarat.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt.

The Government has taken a number of steps, including strengthening of domestic manufacturing and promoting trade ties, with a number of trading partners, so as to ensure reliable and adequate supply chains. This is an ongoing process, based on the changing requirements in a dynamic world.

The existing Trade Agreements also ensure seamless supplies for the domestic manufacturing sector on preferential terms. Further, a review of some of the existing Agreements has been initiated.In addition, bilateral trade negotiations with a number of countries have been initiated. We have entered into a Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) with Japan and Australia to enhance the resilience of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific Region.

There has been substantial growth in India’s Merchandise exports in April-June 2021 which was USD 95.39 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 85.88 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 17.90 per cent over April-June 2019, across commodity groups such as Engineering goods, Petroleum products, Gems &Jewellery, Organic & Inorganic Chemicals, Textile & Garments, Electronic goods, Plastic & Linoleum etc from across the country, including from Gujarat.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.