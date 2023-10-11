National

India is a global bright spot, a powerhouse of growth and innovation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Commenting on the growth forecast of IMF, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said that India is a global bright spot, a powerhouse of growth and innovation. It is because of strength and skills of our people, Shri Modi said.

He has also reiterated commitment that we  will continue to strengthen our journey towards a prosperous India, further boosting our reforms trajectory.

Responding to the X threads of IMF, the Prime Minister said;

“Powered by the strength and skills of our people, India is a global bright spot, a powerhouse of growth and innovation. We will continue to strengthen our journey towards a prosperous India, further boosting our reforms trajectory.”

