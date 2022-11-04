India has said it is closely keeping an eye on developments in Pakistan after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was reportedly shot during a rally.
Replying to a media query, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, it is a development that just took place and New Delhi is closely keeping an eye on and will continue to monitor ongoing developments.
India has said it is closely keeping an eye on developments in Pakistan after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was reportedly shot during a rally.