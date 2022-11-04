InternationalNational

By OdAdmin

India has said it is closely keeping an eye on developments in Pakistan after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was reportedly shot during a rally.
Replying to a media query, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, it is a development that just took place and New Delhi is closely keeping an eye on and will continue to monitor ongoing developments.

