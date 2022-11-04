External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be on a two day visit to Russia beginning 7th of this month. During the visit, he will meet his counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments during the visit.

Dr. Jaishnkar will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation. The issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation in various domains will also be discussed.

The visit, which will be in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides, is taking place amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.