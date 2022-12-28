India grants permission to Nepal Electricity Authority to export additional 40 megawatts of electricity from two more hydroelectric projects

India has given permission to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to export additional 40 megawatts of electricity from two more hydroelectric projects.

According to NEA, the Central Electricity Authority of India has approved the sale of surplus power from two more hydropower projects – 25 MW Kabeli B-1 and 20 MW Lower Modi – at competitive rates in the Indian energy market. With this, 452.6 MW surplus power can be exported to India from 10 hydropower projects.

The NEA has halted the export of surplus power to India since the 19th of December as production from the river-based hydroelectric power stations decreased.

NEA has generated a net income of 11.16 billion rupees via trading 1.36 billion units of surplus power at a competitive rate in the Indian energy market as of the 18th of December.

The current electricity demand of Nepal stands at around 1,680 MW, while the domestic production is 1,000 MW.