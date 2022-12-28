Indian tourists account for 17 per cent of all tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka in 2022.

Close to one lakh twenty thousand tourists visited the island nation from India this year out of a total of seven lakh. Russia was the second largest source market with close to 87,000 tourists this year.

Sri Lanka’s Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said, the Government expects tourist arrivals to hit 720,000 in total by the end of the year.

The number of tourist arrivals in the year 2021 stood at just over one lakh ninety-four thousand. The Minister lauded the recent rebound in tourism as an amazing response by international holiday travellers and said that tourism has picked up over the last three months.

Tourism which contributes over four billion dollars to the Sri Lankan economy annually was hit hard for the last two years due to the pandemic and lockdown.