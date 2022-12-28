Health Minister Mandaviya says vision of Government to end TB in India by 2025

The country has witnessed an 18 percent reduction in TB cases this year. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the vision of the Government is to end Tuberculosis in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal.

To undertake intensified TB elimination project, Indian Oil Corporation Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, as part of its corporate Social responsibility with the Central TB Division and the States of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Uttar Pradesh and Chhatisgarh share the highest burden of TB cases among the large States of India. Dr. Mandaviya hailed the signing of the MOU by stating that these MoUs are of immense importance in eliminating the menace of TB. He said, the diagnostic support provided, as part of the MOU will strengthen the efforts to identify TB patients enabling timely treatment.

Indian Oil has emerged as the first corporate to supplement State’s efforts in Active Case Finding campaign by investing 64 crore rupees in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.