India continues its streak of decline in active caseload; at 2.14 lakh after 197 days

New Delhi: India’s active caseload has fallen to 2.14 lakh (2,14,507) today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 2.04%. This is lowest after 197 days. The total active cases were 2,15,125 on 30th June, 2020.

A net decline of 2051 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

The daily cases in India are registering a consistent decline on a daily basis. Less than 16,000 daily new cases (15,968) were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 17,817 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Recoveries outnumbering new cases have ensured a steady fall in the Active Cases.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,129,111 which translates to a Recovery Rate of 95.51%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 99,14,604.

81.83% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,270 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,282 new recoveries. Chhattisgarh recorded another 1,207 daily recoveries.

74.82% of the new cases are concentrated in 7 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 5,507 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,936 new cases while Karnataka reported 751 new cases yesterday.

Seven States/UTs account for 70.30% of the 202 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 50 deaths. Kerala and West Bengal follow with 25 and 18 new deaths, respectively.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to kick start from 16th January, 2021. The massive country-wide exercise in underpinned by the principles of people’s participation (Jan Bhagidari); utilizing experience of elections (booth strategy) and Universal Immunization Program (UIP); no compromise of existing healthcare services, especially national programs and primary health care; no compromise on scientific and regulatory norms, other SOPs; and an orderly and smooth implementation driven by technology.

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine will provide priority to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 cr, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 cr.

Study technology frameworks will ensure orderly and smooth implementation of the vaccination drive.

The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 today.

