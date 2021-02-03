India becomes the fastest country to reach 4 million COVID19 vaccination mark in 18 days

New Delhi: India’s trajectory of leaping across landmarks in its fight against the global pandemic continues.

In a significant achievement, India has become the fastest country in the world to reach the 4 million COVID19 vaccination mark.

The country has achieved this feat in 18 days.

As on 1st February, 2021, India was among the top five countries in terms of number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered to people. India continues to undertake its vaccination drive at a fast pace.

India’s fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes on other fronts as well.

14 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These states are A&N Islands, D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues.

The country’s active cases have declined further to 1,60,057 in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload of the country has fallen below 1.5% (1.49% presently) of the total cases.

11,039 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, the lowest in seven months. 14,225 new recoveries were registered in the same period. It has led to a net decline of 3,296 cases from the total active caseload.

The total recovered cases are 1,04,62,631. TheNational Recovery rate (97.08%) continues to be one of the highest globally.

The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 1,03,02,574.

31States and UTs have less than 5,000 active cases.

8 States and UTs have weekly positivity rate higher than the national average (1.91%). Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%.

As on 3rd February, 2021, till 8 AM, more than 41 lakh (41,38,918) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 2,727 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,87,252 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9,791 4 Assam 42,435 5 Bihar 2,22,153 6 Chandigarh 4,019 7 Chhattisgarh 79,676 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 867 9 Daman & Diu 469 10 Delhi 74,068 11 Goa 5,422 12 Gujarat 2,87,852 13 Haryana 1,27,893 14 Himachal Pradesh 39,570 15 Jammu & Kashmir 26,634 16 Jharkhand 55,671 17 Karnataka 3,16,368 18 Kerala 2,24,846 19 Ladakh 1,234 20 Lakshadweep 807 21 Madhya Pradesh 2,98,376 22 Maharashtra 3,18,744 23 Manipur 4,739 24 Meghalaya 4,694 25 Mizoram 9,932 26 Nagaland 4,093 27 Odisha 2,08,205 28 Puducherry 3,077 29 Punjab 61,381 30 Rajasthan 3,39,218 31 Sikkim 2,647 32 Tamil Nadu 1,20,745 33 Telangana 1,70,043 34 Tripura 32,196 35 Uttar Pradesh 4,63,793 36 Uttarakhand 43,430 37 West Bengal 2,88,245 38 Miscellaneous 55,606 Total 41,38,918

In the last 24 hours, 1,88,762 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 3,845 sessions.

76,576 sessions have been conducted so far.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.

85.62% of the newly recovered cases are recorded in 8 States/UTs. Kerala has contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases (5,747), followed by Maharashtra(4,011) and Tamil Nadu (521).

83.01% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs.

Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,716. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 1,927and 510 new cases each respectively.

110 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Five States/UTs account for 66.36%of these.

Maharashtra reported maximum casualties with 30 new fatalities. It is followed by Kerala with 16 new daily deaths.