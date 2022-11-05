Increase awareness about sickle cell anaemia among scheduled tribes and general public : Governor Shri Patel

New Delhi: Governor Mangubhai Patel has called for raising awareness about sickle cell anaemia among scheduled tribes and general public. Governor Shri Patel interacted with the public at the Sickle Cell Anaemia health camp at Punjapura in Dewas district to eradicate sickle cell anaemia, a genetic disease occurring in Scheduled Tribes. He planted saplings in the Girls Hostel premises at Punjapura, met children at Anganwadi Centre and had meal at the house of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiary Shri Laxman Singh. He met the women of self-help group in village Barjhai.

Governor Shri Patel said that every effort is being made to make the general public aware about the prevention of sickle cell anaemia, a genetic disease occurring in scheduled tribes. He called upon the people of the tribe in Punjapura to be aware about the disease and the youths of other sections of the society to spread the necessary awareness among the tribals to help them get rid of this disease. Governor Shri Patel said that awareness work is being done in 14 scheduled tribe dominated districts of the state. An amount of 2.5 lakh rupees each has been provided to the Red Cross Societies of the districts for treatment. He said that in order to get rid of the disease, it is necessary that the young men and the women should take the initiative to prevent the spread of this genetic disease in the children by getting their blood tested before marriage and by not marrying if they find symptoms of the disease in both of them. Stay away from all kinds of intoxicants. Do your part in building a better future for children through education.

Gifts given to girls in their Hostel

Governor Shri Patel met the girls at the Girls Hostel in Punjapura. He asked the girls general questions related to the Prime Minister of the country, the Chief Minister and the Governor of the state. Gifts were given to the girls for giving correct answers. He planted a mango tree in the hostel premises and expected everyone to do the plantation.

Instructions to provide treatment to Khushbu

Governor Shri Patel showed his affection for the little children at the Anganwadi Centre. He instructed the Anganwadi workers to keep the children in the centre with love and affection like a mother. Shri Patel gave instructions to the officers for proper investigation and treatment of the symptoms of leprosy in a girl child Khushbu. He also distributed Ladli Laxmi certificates to Ku. Harshita and Ku. Sakshi at Anganwadi centre.

Governor had meal at Laxman’s house

Governor Shri Patel went to the house of Shri Laxman, son of Shri Jotia, the beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in Punjapura and had the meal. Shri Laxman expressed gratitude to Governor Shri Patel for having the meal and to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for providing accommodation.

Interacted with villagers and women of self-help groups in Barzai

Governor Shri Patel interacted with the women and villagers of self-help groups in village Barjhai of Dewas. He appealed to the public to stay away from drugs. He told the women that the contribution of women in the happiness and prosperity of the family is invaluable. Build a better future for your children by educating them.

Provide advantage of plans

Governor Shri Patel directed the officers to ensure that 100 percent benefits of public welfare schemes run by the government are provided to the eligible persons. He also urged the public representatives to make people aware so that all eligible persons can take benefit of the schemes.