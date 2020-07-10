In near future, every village of Chhattisgarh will have an industrial park : CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that in near future, every village of Chhattisgarh will have an industrial park. He said that one acre of the land allotted for gauthans in villages will be reserved for small and cottage industries, where women self-help groups will do the value addition work to small forest produces. Chief Minister expressed aforementioned views while addressing the concluding ceremony of e-conclave organized by Electronic News Channel Hindi Khabar. Mr. Bhupesh Baghel attended this E-Conclave on ‘Restart Chhattisgarh after Lockdown’ through video conferencing from his residence office. Mr. Baghel said that Godhan Nyay Yojana will be launched in Chhattisgarh from July 20 on the occasion of Hareli festival. Under this scheme, cowdung will be procured from livestock owners and vermi-compost will be prepared. Chhattisgarh is going to become the first state of the country for procuring cowdung. Informing about Suraaji Gaon Yojana that was launched on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi ji, Mr. Baghe said that This scheme has proven to be a strong pillar to the rural economy. This scheme has realized Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj.

Reaffirming the pledge of fight against corona, Chief Minister said that in this period of global pandemic, it is important to create employment opportunities for everyone. He further said that it is state government’s priority to provide employment to as many people as possible. Mr. Baghel provided detailed information about the steps and initiatives taken by State Government for keeping up the economic activities in state during lockdown, relief works done by the government for people in need in this time of crisis, and current scenario of Chhattisgarh’s economy. Chief Minister said that State Government is taking consistent steps to promote local tourism in state. Provisions have been made to develop Ram Van Gaman Path and work for the same has been started. Chhattisgarh has various locations with scenic beauty of nature as well as historical heritage. These locations are being equipped with proper facilities for tourists and are being promoted as tourist destinations.

Chief Minister said that even during lockdown, economic activities in Chhattisgarh were continued. Major industries of the state were being operated in limited capacity. Mines were not shut down. Works under MNREGA were started on a large-scale, as a result of which nearly 26 lakh people got employment. Nearly Rs 1500 crore has been transfered into the bank accounts of farmers as the first installment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana. Collection of minor forest produces went on during this time. Money went into the pockets of peope through all these mediums and in this way industries, business and trade kept flourishing. During lockdown, more than three thousand tractors were sold in the state. Compared to the status in June month last year, GST collection has increased by 22% in June month this year.30% concession has been provided in the Collector Guideline Rates of and transaction to boost the real estate sector. Registry fee has also been reduced. Compared to the last year, number of land registries this year have significantly increased.

About the measures taken for prevention of corona infection, Chief Minister told that the people who have returned from other countries were identified and kept in home quarantine. During lockdown, nearly 6.5lakh labourers and other people returned to Chhattisgarh. They were kept in 21 thousand quarantine centers built in the state. Most of these people have already returned to their respective homes. Proper arrangements have been made for screening and treatment of the people found COVID positive. Implementation of Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan also went on during the lockdown, as a result of which number of undernourished children has decreased by 13%.

