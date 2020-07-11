Sealdah-Bhubaneswar Special train to run twice

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the passenger profile and increase in Covid positive cases, the East Coast Railway has decided to run the Sealdah-Bhubaneswar-Sealdah Special train twice a week instead of thrice with immediate effect due to poor patronisation.

The 02201 Sealdah-Bhubaneswar Special will leave Sealdah on Mondays & Fridays July 13, 2020. Similarly, the 02202 Bhubaneswar-Sealdah Special will leave Bhubaneswar Tuesdays and Saturdays from July 14, 2020.

The timings and stoppages scheduled for this train would remain unchanged, informed an ECoR release.

