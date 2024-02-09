In-Form Odisha FC Welcomes FC Goa for the Top-of-the-Table Clash in the ISL 2023-24

New Delhi,9th February: Currently leading the league table, Odisha FC enters this crucial fixture against FC Goa following a resounding 3-0 triumph over Hyderabad FC. The game is scheduled to kick off on February 9, 2024, Friday, at 7:30 PM IST. This match carries significant weight for both sides.

Previously in the season, Odisha FC and FC Goa clashed twice. in the ISL, FC Goa emerged victorious 3-2 in their encounter at the Fatorda Stadium. Notably, Jay Gupta’s late goal proved decisive for FC Goa in securing the win. However, in the recently concluded KalingaSuper Cup, Odisha FC showcased their prowess by defeating FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

With Odisha FC enjoying a 10-match unbeaten streak in the ISL, the home advantage further bolsters their quest for three crucial points. Their recent victory over Hyderabad FC underlines their formidable form, propelling them to the top of the league table with 30 points from 14 matches.

On the opposing end, FC Goa, yet to suffer a defeat this season in ISL, arrives in Bhubaneswar following a convincing 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC. Currently occupying the second spot in the league standings with 27 points from 11 matches, FC Goa aims to uphold their unbeaten record and pose a formidable challenge to Odisha FC.

Odisha FC conducted their pre-match press conference on Thursday, 8th February 2024, in Bhubaneswar with head coach Sergio Lobera and player Lenny Rodrigues

Discussing the opportunity to extend the gap at the top of the table, Coach Sergio Lobera emphasized the importance of securing three points to maintain a favorable position. He acknowledged FC Goa’s strength as a compact and effective team, anticipating a challenging match.

Addressing questions about previous encounters and expectations from this game, Coach Lobera emphasized the need to focus on the present match rather than past performances. He acknowledged the unpredictability of the league and the importance of maintaining consistency amidst tight schedules.

Reflecting on the team’s readiness and character, Coach Lobera expressed pride in the players’ mentality and resilience, highlighting their readiness for significant challenges.

Regarding the approach to the game against FC Goa, Coach Lobera stressed on the significance of both teams’ unbeaten records and anticipated an exciting match for the supporters. He emphasized the importance of analyzing performance over multiple games rather than a few.

In response to inquiries about squad readiness and facing his former club, Coach Lobera assured the squads’ preparedness despite a congested schedule. Player Lenny Rodrigues echoed the sentiment, expressing readiness and motivation to secure three points for the team.

Regarding motivation for younger players, Lenny emphasized the professionalism within the team, with each player understanding their role and responsibilities.

As ODISHA FC gears up to face FC Goa in the ISL, Coach Lobera and player Lenny Rodrigues conveyed a sense of focus, readiness, and determination to maintain their momentum at the top of the table.