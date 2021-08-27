In-Covid Skill Training Starts at KVK-Khordha for Rural Schedule Caste Youths

Bhubaneswar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha, Odisha today inaugurated a 5-days capacity development training programme for rural schedule caste youths on ‘Teasel Gourd Polyplant Production’. While welcoming on the occasion Dr. S.S. Giri, Head of KVK-Khordha and Coordinator of the training programme highlighted the objectives and scope of the capacity building training in empowering the youths for strengthening rural livelihood and self-employment. In inaugurating the training programme the Chief Guest Dr. S.K. Swain, Director of ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar appreciated the initiatives taken by the KVK and assured the participants the technical support from the ICAR-CIFA. He wished adopting advanced agricultural technologies by the farmers of Khordha districts for their socio-economic development. Mr. B.K. Sinha, Chief Administrative Officer of ICAR-CIFA, the honoured guest of the occasion addressed the trainees. Sri A.K. Das, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture) and the Course Director of the training programme spoke on advantages of polyplant production of teasel gourd for getting sufficient planting materials and enhancing farm income. He informed that the expertise of ICAR-scientists, Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, line-departments and progressive farmers will be drawn for the training and exposure visits of the youths. Mr. S. Singh (SMS), Dr. B. K. Banja (SMS), Mr. P.R. Sahoo (SMS), Mrs. S. Behera (SMS), Dr. H. Nayak (SMS) and Mrs. G. Bhanja (AAO) of KVK-Khordha participated in the inaugural programme. A total of 10 schedule caste rural youths joined in the residential training at KVK-Khordha, Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar, maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

