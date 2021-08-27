Kalyan Jewellers to open 9th showroom in Maharashtra, marks entry into Nashik

Nashik : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced the opening of its first showroom in Nashik. The company’s entry into Nashik with its brand new showroom at Sharanpur Road, in New Pandit Colony is a part of its focus on expanding its operations in Maharashtra. Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassador for the state, Pooja Sawant will inaugurate the showroom on 30th August, 2021 at 10:30 AM. This will be the company’s 9th showroom in Maharashtra.

As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to maximise value of their purchases, with offers such as 25% discount on diamond jewellery and up to 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery, and VA (making charges) starting from Rs.199/- per gram. Additionally, the jewellery brand is offering up to 20% off on purchase of uncut and precious stone jewellery. For customers looking at shopping later in the year, gold rate protection can be availed by paying 10% advance on their intended purchase value.

Talking about the new showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Maharashtra has been an important market for the brand and we are going strength to strength in building our footprint as well as a loyal customer base in the state. Nashik has emerged as one of the fastest-growing cities in recent years and we see tremendous growth potential in this market. Our investment in this region is part of our strategy to establish a stronger presence in the state and also make Kalyan Jewellers more accessible to our customers.’’

With the showroom launch in Nashik, Kalyan Jewellers marked its presence across 147 locations globally. “Since our entry into Maharashtra, we have been successful in establishing Kalyan Jewellers as one of the most preferred jewellery brands in the region. We aim to offer consumers in Nashik a personalized and service-backed shopping experience in a world-class ambience with highest standards of hygiene protocol. From our hyperlocal wedding jewellery line ‘Muhurat’ to our Maharashtrian traditional jewellery collection ‘Sankalp’, our jewellery designs have been widely popular in the region. With the festive and wedding seasons just around the corner, customers can look forward to celebrating their special moments with the Kalyan sparkle,” he added.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Antara – wedding Diamonds and Hera – daily wear diamonds and Rang – precious stones jewellery.