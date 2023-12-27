IMD says, dense fog conditions to continue in Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during next 3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next 3 to 4 days. It also predicted dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue in early hours in many parts of Punjab till Sunday and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh till Friday. IMD has forecast a fresh western disturbance that is likely to affect North-west India from the 30th of this month. The IMD also forecasts no significant change in minimum temperatures in northern parts of the country during the next 5 days.