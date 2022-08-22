IMD : Another low pressure in Bay of Bengal on August 29, to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha from September 1 to 3

Bhubaneswar : The India Meteorological Department today informed that again a fresh low pressure has been predicted to occur over Bay of Bengal on August 29 , due to which, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in coastal Odisha from September 1 to 3.

According to the forecast, “The IMD has also predicted the south and Interior regions of Odisha are likely to be impacted due to heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places in Interior parts of Odisha on August 23 and 24.”

While, rain will occur at Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Keonjhar on August 23.