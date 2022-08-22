India remains committed to build knowledge bridges and deepen bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council with HE @JasonClareMP at the Western Sydney University Campus.
Introduction of NEP 2020 in India under the leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji has widened our scope for mutual engagements, especially in internationalisation of education, capacity building in skill development and in enhancing two-way student and institute mobility, said Pradhan.
The Australia-India Education Council is a highly effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities. I invited HE @JasonClareMP and the Australian team to hold the 7th meeting of the AIEC in India next year.
Further, India remains committed to build knowledge bridges and deepen bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity, he added.