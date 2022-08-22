India remains committed to build knowledge bridges and deepen bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council with HE @JasonClareMP at the Western Sydney University Campus.

Pradhan tweeted, ” Pleased to meet in-person today, more than two years after the last AIEC meeting that was held in India. I am glad that both Australia and India recognise the value of education and innovation in the growth, development and prosperity of our societies. Minister @JasonClareMP and I agreed to further deepen our long-standing bilateral relations in education, skilling and research.” The 6th AIEC meeting paves a platform to further strengthen our research collaborations and also build on the commitments and progress made in the last AIEC meeting held in India, including through SPARC & GIAN and also ARCH-India, said Pradhan .

Besides, HE @JasonClareMP and I agreed to establish a working group on trans-national education with a view to strengthen institutional partnerships, open new opportunities for collaborations between universities of our countries and for removing barriers hindering these partnerships.

Introduction of NEP 2020 in India under the leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji has widened our scope for mutual engagements, especially in internationalisation of education, capacity building in skill development and in enhancing two-way student and institute mobility, said Pradhan.

The Australia-India Education Council is a highly effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities. I invited HE @JasonClareMP and the Australian team to hold the 7th meeting of the AIEC in India next year.

Further, India remains committed to build knowledge bridges and deepen bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity, he added.