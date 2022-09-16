IIT Bhubaneswar Celebrated Engineer’s Day 2022

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar celebrated Engineer’s Day on 15th September 2022, to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvarayya, as a tribute to one of the greatest engineers of the country for his outstanding contribution to society. The celebration was attended by many students, faculty, officers, and staff members. Prof. V K Tewari, Director IIT Bhubaneswar extended his greetings to the Chief Guest, all the dignitaries and participants on this occasion. Dr. Prasant Kumar Sahu, Dean (AA & IR), gave the welcome address and also invited the Chief Guest.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Narayan Chandra Pal, Engineer In Chief, Designs, Works Department, Government of Odisha, delivered the Engineers’ Day lecture on “Multi-Disciplinary Engineering Challenges for the Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self Reliant India.”

The topic dealt with numerous experience of Dr.Pal to understand the importance of contribution of the Engineers in National Building and developing National Infrastructure and the importance of a Multi-Disciplinary approach in research and Education. Dr. Pal shared inspiring words to young Engineers, suggested to widen their field of study and interest.

Dr. Pal discussed the life history, achievements, and contributions of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvarayya in minute detail. Dr.Pal conveyed his wishes to all the young Engineers, and said he expects to see many of them be Sir Visvesvarayya of future.

Dr. Dinakar Pasla, Associate Dean (R&D), proposed a vote of thanks.