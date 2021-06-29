IIPM Hosts International Webinar on Mystery of Cosmos

Bhubaneswar: The sole reason behind the Worldwide catastrophe created by corona crisis is the loss of essence and excellence of humanity amongst the human beings, declared the Director of International Indecency Prevention Movement (IIPM) Dr. Arundhati Debi. Delivering her speech as Chief Speaker during the International Webinar entitled “Mystery of Cosmos” organised by IIPM to mark the Enlightenment Day of its Founder Revered Shri Kumar Bhai, Dr. Debi dwelled extensively on the origin of cosmos, the logic behind the creation and evolution of creatures. After creating water, earth, air, plants and animals, God created human beings with a purpose to keep control on all these lesser mortals, she added. The humans have been bestowed upon Intellect, Judiciousness and varied resources to ensure the wellbeing of mankind, she elaborated. But with the passage of time, the human beings turned wayward and started violating the norms of the constitution designed by Almighty, she informed. Dr. Debi further pointed out that Excessive greed for materialism and extensive destruction of eco system, became order of the day. Due to false ego and uncontrolled arrogance, the human beings started projecting themselves as the creators, she said. As a result, the harmony between man and nature got severly damaged paving the way for large scale devastation caused by the advent of covid virus, she explained.

Delivering the welcome address through video conferencing in the spiritual convention, Chairman of World Odisha Society, Kishore Dwibedi advised the gathering not to get panic due to the present scarry scenarios and totally surrender themselves before the Almighty with a selfless mind, contented body and pious soul.

Taking part in the deliberations distinguished dignitaries attached highest importance on the relevance of Decency in the current situation and appealed to pursue the path of sanity shown by Kumar bhai. The participants include Dr. Rabi Narayan Behera, Krupanidhi Biswal, Hrushikesh Patra, Biraja Mohapatra, Vinayak Das, Dr. Sunanda Mishra Panda, Manoj Khatua, Nirakar Beura, Krushna Kumar, Durga Madhab Mishra, Gitanjali Swain, Jhum Jhum Pardhi, Akshay Samal, Bimal Bhal, Dayanidhi Rout, Madhusmita Panda and Prakash Nayak. Indramani Nayak, Khirabditanaya Debi, Santosh Rout, Shrimant Biswal and Pushpanjali Barik presented musical tributes to Kumar Bhai during the occasion. The students of Sovaniya Sikhyashram enthralled the audiences by their spellbound dance and music recitals.

The prominent personalities present include Dr. Nalini Pati, Dhirendra Kar, Abhay Kumar Nayak, Barada Prasanna Das, Krushna Nayak, Dr. Debendra Majhi, Sanatan Mahakud, Bharat Mishra, Dr. L.N. Tripathy, Pitambar Barik, Ahalaya Barik, Sarita Mohapatra, Kasturika Patnaik, M.S.Zaman, Tapas Ranjan Parida, Mamta Pradhan, Santosh Adhikari, Minati Debi, Banalata Debi, Dr. Pradipta Mishra, Niranjan Bhai, Manoj Das, Nirad Baran Khuntia, Raghunath Mandal, Barun Mohanty, Ajay Behura, Manju Tripathy and Sudhansubala Panda.

At the outset of the virtual meeting Silence was observed in the memory of the victims of covid – 19 pandemic.

Founder Chairman of Mahakankhya Foundation Pushpanjali Barik presented and co – ordinated the entire programme in a neat and lucid manner. Nandan Dwibedi smoothly handled the digital control room of the mega event.