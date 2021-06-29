The measures will help to stimulate economic activities, boost production & exports and generate employment: PM Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister , Shri Narendra Modi has said that the measures announced by the Finance Minister today will help to stimulate economic activities, boost production & exports and generate employment. He also underlined the measures taken for healthcare, healthcare facilities for children, farmers, small entrepreneurs and self-employed persons.

In a series of tweets the Prime Minister said.

“Measures announced by FM @nsitharamantoday will enhance public health facilities, especially in under-served areas, boost private investment in medical infrastructure and augment critical human resources. Special focus is on strengthening healthcare facilities for our children.

Importance has been given to helping our farmers. Multiple initiatives have been announced which reduce their costs, increase their incomes & support greater resilience and sustainability of agricultural activities.

Further support has been announced for our small entrepreneurs & self-employed persons,to enable them to sustain their business activities but & expand them further. Several initiatives, including financial assistance are being taken to help those linked with tourism.

The measures will help to stimulate economic activities, boost production & exports and generate employment. Result linked Power Distribution Scheme and streamlined processes for PPP projects and Asset Monetisation demonstrates our Government’s continuing commitment to reforms.”