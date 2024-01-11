IIM Sambalpur Spearheads Agricultural Education Advancements with Specialized FDP

Sambalpur, January 11, 2024: IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, conducted a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for executives of Bhubaneswar-based Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), at its campus. The residential program was conducted for as many as 36 mid-career faculty members in two separate batches, with a focus on their professional growth and development in the ever-changing field of management education in the realm of agriculture.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, stated, “The primary objective of the FDP was to enhance the professional growth and development of faculty members working in OUAT focused on management education. The program provides thorough training in the basic principles of general management, pedagogical techniques especially case methods, cutting-edge research methodologies, and advanced topics within specific domains.”

Prof. Jaiswal further said, “Professional development based on the practical guiding principles of education to generate and develop knowledge for every organization is the need of the hour. FDP training included a charge for such development, implementation issues, and concerns. Moreover, the emergence of digital technologies presents novel approaches to transform procedures. The program is categorized into different themes covering case studies, conceptual frameworks, group discussions, collaborative activities, and experiential knowledge exchange.”

Prof. Anand Hindolia and Prof. Merlin Nandy led the FDP ensuring a rich learning experience for participants while Dr. Rama Chandra Dash served as the corresponding resource person.

Covering a diverse range of topics, the program delved into various sessions such as teaching-learning methods, communication strategies, academic leadership, and innovation. It also addressed crucial aspects like improving university performance, the role of IT in learning, and collaboration for academic excellence. It also explored the implications of NEP 2020, initiatives in agricultural academic development and an open house session.

The program concluded with an outdoor visit and a valedictory session, providing participants with an opportunity to reflect and provide feedback.