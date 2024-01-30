IIIT Bhubaneswar Inks MoU with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

Bhubaneswar: In a move to establish a significant nexus amongst academia, industry, and government organisation, IIIT Bhubaneswar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on 30th Jan 2024. This timely collaboration between IIIT-Bhubaneswar and BIS will aim for fruitful growth and mutual development through new research initiatives in the areas of Standardisation, Conformity Assessment and Quality Processes. The partnership will explore the introduction of short-term education programmes and improvement of infrastruture and laboratory facilities to boost wider research, teaching and education in the fields related to standardisation.

Professor Ashish Ghosh (Director, IIIT Bhubaneswar) and Shri A. K. Purohit (Director, Bhubaneswar Branch) were present for the signature ceremony while Shri Dibyendu Chakrabarti (Scientist- G & Deputy Director General, Eastern Region) joined the prestigious occasion in online mode. Shri Chakrabarti emphasised the increasing need for such collaborations for creating awareness and interest in these topics. He also cited examples of their erstwhile collaborations with IIT Roorkee and IIT Kharagpur. Prof Ghosh (Director, IIIT Bhubaneswar) highlighted the fresh perspective that young students can bring in these research areas and thereby bolster the process of knowledge production. The MoU signals a momentous partnership poised to make meaningful contributions to both academia as well as the society-at-large.