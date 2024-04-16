IIHMR University Records Highest Package This Placement Year, Exceeds its Last Record by Double

National; April 15th, 2024: IIHMR University, a leading health management research university in India, recorded phenomenal placements so far this season with the highest package of 35.62 LPA. This is the highest package beating IIHMR’s previous high of 17.22 LPA in 2022. The ongoing placements at the institute have already witnessed 75% of the students being placed till now in multiple roles across diverse organizations both nationally and internationally at noteworthy packages.

Speaking about placements, Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University shared, “We are delighted to receive excellent placement response from the recruiters on campus this year. Packages in the healthcare industry are witnessing a spike secondary to the global growing emphasis on bolstering healthcare infrastructure. I want to congratulate the students on getting placed and wish them well for their future as they continue to build their success stories.”

Remarkable to note is that according to a collaborative study by Pristyn Care and Indeed, job postings for healthcare professionals increased by 22.4% between January 2021 and January 2023, indicating a growing demand for these professionals in India.

According to the placement officials at IIHMR University, the total number of recruiters has gone up to 60+, with HJ Hospital, IPE Global, Nuva Bupa Health Insurance Ltd., Tata AIG, Lupin, Deloitte, PWC, E&Y, Infosys, and Fortis Hospital to name a few from a long list. The sector-wise placement data revealed Hospitals to be the highest recruiters at 30% followed by Consultancy, Pharmaceutical, and Health IT at 15%, 12%, 11%, and 11% respectively.

The current year registered a massive rise of 220% in the number of students securing a package of 13 lakh and above. The 10 lakhs plus CTC range registered an increase of 82% in students in 2024. The 8 LPA plus packages witnessed a commendable rise of 115% as compared to 2021-23.