Godrej Consumer Products Hosts Supplier Innovation Day to Drive Creativity, Innovation, and Sustainability

Mumbai, April 15, 2024: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a leading emerging markets company, known for its innovative approach, recently hosted Supplier Innovation Day. The purpose was to nurture creativity, innovation, and sustainability within its extensive network of suppliers and partners. This event provided a dynamic platform for sharing ideas and exploring innovative solutions across multiple segments within FMCG business. Various suppliers enthusiastically participated to showcase their innovations.

The Supplier Innovation Day saw enthusiastic participation from prospective partners and key suppliers of GCPL, specializing in packaging materials, perfumes, raw materials, and beyond. United by a common vision to push the boundaries of innovation, participants actively engaged in lively networking sessions and enlightening discussions.

This cross-functional engagement, encompassing marketing, R&D, category management, supply chain, and manufacturing verticals, aimed to uncover potential opportunities for innovation, paving the way for future initiatives. The event encouraged and facilitated important discussions on sustainable practices, technology integration, process information, innovative packaging, and product innovation. It offered invaluable insights into how GCPL can leverage innovation for sustainable growth and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market along with its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) focus as well.

Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Jhawar, Head – Product Supply Organization for India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “Innovation lies at the core of our organizational ethos. Our Supplier Innovation Day exemplifies our firm belief that partnership and innovation are the driving forces behind our agility, success, and ability to create products that resonate with consumers worldwide. The diverse participation and breadth of ideas shared have not only enriched our ecosystem but have also reaffirmed our dedication to sustainable growth and maintaining our competitive edge in an ever-evolving market.”



The Supplier Innovation Day underscored the power of collaborative innovation, showcasing a plethora of unique solutions and practices from the supplier community. Over the years, GCPL has extended its sustainable efforts to its suppliers. Regular assessment of the ESG performance of its suppliers, sharing industry best practices, and capacity building are integral aspects of GCPL’s Sustainable Supply Chain Policy.