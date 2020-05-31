IIFL Finance signs Rohit Sharma as First-Ever Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: IIFL Finance, one of India’s leading Non-Banking Finance Companies, with over Rs 36,000 crore of assets under management, has signed up India’s superstar cricketer Rohit Sharma as its first-ever Brand Ambassador.

IIFL Finance endeavours to stand out for talking straight and being honest with its customers. This ties in perfectly with Rohit Sharma who is known for his straight and effective approach to batting, successful captaincy, and a clean image.

Besides being the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in limited overs format, Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score in one-day internationals (ODI), the only player to hit three double centuries in ODIs, and four-times winning captain of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking on the association, Mr R Venkataraman, Managing Director and Co-Promoter, IIFL Group said, “We are glad to announce India’s leading batsman, Rohit Sharma, as IIFL’s brand ambassador. He is renowned for his straight drives. We believe in ‘Seedhi Baat’ or doing business the straight way. We do this by being customer centric, offering relevant and simple products and ensuring transparency in our processes. Rohit is a living representation of brand IIFL values.”

Commenting on the association, Rohit Sharma said, “I am happy to be associated with IIFL Finance. #SeedhiBaat is how I live my life and play my cricket. One needs not just skills but also honesty and empathy to become a successful cricketer. And as a captain, I believe in straight talk as that is the key to success.” The cricketer is exclusively managed by IMG Reliance.

Interestingly, the first-ever campaign by IIFL Finance with Rohit Sharma is not a product promotion campaign but a public service message advising people on safety guidelines and rules to follow during lockdown to fight Covid19 outbreak. In the 30-second message titled “Rohit Sharma Ki Seedhi Baat”, Rohit in straight words urges people to stay at home, for the time to hit centuries and sixes will come later. This is a unique initiative which is very relevant considering the current situation.

IIFL Finance, through its subsidiaries, offers a wide spectrum of products such as Home loan, Gold loan, Business loan, Microfinance, Capital Market finance, Developer and Construction finance to a vast 30 lakh customer base. IIFL Finance has widened its pan-India reach through extensive network of branches spread across the country and various digital channels.

