Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force to Support Cyclone AMPHAN Affected Customers

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception has formed Hyundai Relief Task Force to support the Cyclone AMPHAN affected Hyundai customers. To ensure seamless mobility, Hyundai has positioned a dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team to support the cyclone affected customers and their vehicles along with over 30 Towing Trucks to assist the customers in case of any vehicle breakdown.

Further, for a safe & convenient customer experience, Hyundai has stepped up its 360 Degree Digital & Contactless Service through online service booking, repair updates through ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ and online service payment facility.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service said, “As a responsible and customer centric brand, Hyundai has always been a frontrunner in providing the best of service assistance that is required during stressed times. Cyclone AMPHAN has once again tested the resilience of the people of West Bengal. Our customer care teams and relief task force will ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers and offer them ‘Peace of Mind in these challenging times.”

Additionally, Hyundai is also offering 50% discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for cyclone affected vehicles.

