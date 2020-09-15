IIFL Finance launches a TV campaign with Rohit Sharma underlining the importance of ‘Seedhi Baat’

New Delhi: IIFL Finance, one of India’s leading non-banking finance companies, with over Rs 38,000 crore of assets under management, has launched its latest brand campaign featuring cricketer Rohit Sharma, to communicate the value and meaning of ‘Seedhi baat’, that is, straight talk. Rohit Sharma is IIFL Finance’s first-ever Brand Ambassador.

In a series of three TV commercials each featuring a slice-of-life situation, Rohit Sharma delivers the message of ‘Seedhi Baat’ via commitment, valuing relationships, and honesty. ‘Seedhi Baat’ from IIFL Finance promises to deliver solutions in the most uncomplicated way.

Mr. Nirmal Jain, Chairman & CEO of IIFL Finance says, “One of the key reasons of IIFL’s success has been in relentlessly keeping our customers’ interest above all else. Therefore, it is important to be absolutely transparent and flexible at the same time. Much like our choice of ambassador in the superbly talented Rohit Sharma who is cherished by the nation for his clean shot selection and effective approach to batting. Even as a leader, he leads from the front. We liked the idea behind the TVCs and resonated well with the campaign thought of Seedhi baat”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Burgundy Communications led by Subhrajit Kar who elaborates on the thinking leading to the insight. “Seedhi baat is even more relevant in today’s times when the common man is faced with financial challenges and uncertainty; they need someone who talks straight. Someone who truly partners you and is on the same side of the table.”, Kar said.

The films have been directed by ace filmmaker Rensil D’Silva who says, “Every day we come across people who either avoid commitment or are not completely honest with us. Using light humour, these three stories present relatable situations, in which we expect but do not always receive honest answers. The idea to integrate Rohit Sharma within the storyline was key to bringing alive the proposition in a credible and memorable manner without being preachy.”

