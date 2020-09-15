India continues to post very high Recoveries; More than 79,000 discharged in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India continues to post very high number of daily recoveries. The continuous upward trajectory of India’s Recovery Rate has touched 78.28% today. 79,292 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases stand at 38,59,399. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 28 lakh today (28,69,338).

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,90,061 as on date.

Close to half (48.8%) of the Active Cases are concentrated in 3 States; Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala and Telangana contribute close to a quarter (24.4%) of the Active Cases.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 60.35% of the total Active Cases and are also reporting close to 60% (59.42%) of the total recovered cases.

1,054 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of the total deaths, nearly 69% are concentrated in five State/UTs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

More than 37% of deaths reported are from Maharashtra (29,894 deaths).The State reported 34.44% of the deaths in the last 24 hours (363 deaths).

