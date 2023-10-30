IFI Foundation Launches Special Stroke Awareness Initiative to Reduce Stroke Deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Today, stroke is a major public health challenge worldwide. To brainstorm on awareness, prevention & management of this silent killer in Odisha, a ‘Conclave on Stroke’ bringing together doctors, public health and policy experts was organized on the eve of World Stroke Day.

The awareness campaign titled ‘Stroke Mukta Jeebana’ is going on for the past two weeks from October 16 to 31 by IFI Foundation, in association with OdishaLIVE and Swasthya Plus Network. As part of the campaign, a technical session and conclave was held in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Joining as the Chief Guest on the occasion, Sulochana Das Mayor Bhubaneswar said that “the number of cases under NCDs is growing by the day due to lifestyle changes and other reasons. Stroke is one among them which is no longer limited to the older population and is affecting the youth also. So, awareness on the subject across every home is of prime importance.” She appreciated the role of IFI Foundation and it’s partners for picking up such a timely subject.

While speaking on the occasion Sidharth Rath, Executive Director IFI Foundation informed “IFI Foundation, a member of World Stroke Organization, announces an initiative to help reduce Stroke Mortality in Odisha. It pledges USD 20 thousand as an initial commitment to drive various programs under the same. The program shall be extended to other parts of the country in a phased manner”. Thus, he invited UN agencies, Govt, CSR bodies and various public health institutions to support the cause.

A technical session titled ‘Together we can be #GreaterThan Stroke’ was organized at the conclave. Dr. Maya Gantayet, Neurologist & Managing Director Ashwini Hospital, Dr. Shridhar Muralidharrao Kadam, Director, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr Srikanta Kanungo, Scientist, RMRC Bhubaneswar, and Kasturi Ray, Senior News Editor, The New Indian Express, Bhubaneswar edition participated in the deliberation and touched various facets on the importance of prevention and successful management of stroke. Siddharth Rath, Executive Director IFI Foundation and CEO Swasthya Plus Network moderated the session.

The Guest of Honour during the conclave was Dr Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, Director of Health Services, Dept of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Odisha. He said that “the government, public health research organisations, private hospitals, practitioners and social organisations; everyone has an important role in the ecosystem while fighting against a complex problem like stroke”.

Nilambar Rath, Campaign Chair & Founder Editor OdishaLIVE welcomed the guests of the evening. Similarly, neurologist at Care Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Dr. Subhransu S Jena, and Dr. Shridhar Muralidharrao Kadam, Director of PHFI who are the Campaign Advisors were present at the event.

While Siddharth Mishra did the program presentation, Sushree Smita Behera from Swasthya Plus proposed the vote of thanks. A special newsletter on stroke awareness was unveiled and distributed on the occasion.

RMRC Bhubaneswar, Indian Public Health Association, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and CARE Hospitals, have joined as partners in this health awareness campaign.

As per the World Health Organization, (WHO), around 15 million people are affected by stroke worldwide each year, of which 5 million lose their life. Similarly, another 5 million patients are suffering from various types of severe physical and mental disabilities. However, 90 percent of stroke cases can be avoided, say experts. Therefore, mass awareness needs to be created in this direction to control stroke deaths and thousands of cases can be prevented.

World Stroke Day is observed on 29th October every year to raise awareness about the effects of stroke and its prevention. It is led by the World Stroke Association of which IFI Foundation, is a member.