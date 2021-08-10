Paradeep: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO), Paradeep continued its commitment for plantation drive again on dated 10.08.2021.

On today’s occasion, IFFCO employees, Senior Officials and Regional Officer, Odisha State Pollution Control Board were present & 2000 saplings were planted to develop and create an eco-friendly green belt in its premises.

Sh K.J.Patel, Sr. Executive Director, IFFCO Paradeep Unit, Er. Dillip Kumar Dash, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Paradeep Zone Odisha planted saplings and its impact on bio-diversity. This year IFFCO has planned to plant 40,000 saplings within its premises. Among others, GMs, JGMs & Officer’s Association President & General Secretary were present. Sh G.C.Acharya, D.GM(HR)organised the programme. This plantation programme was jointly done by IFFCO and IFFDC Cuttack.

