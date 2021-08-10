Usha International Heleous fan launches on digital

New Delhi : Usha International, India’s leading consumer durable brand has launched Heleous – An ABS blade fan with BLDC motor for energy efficiency to augment its fans portfolio. With fans having become an integral part of home décor, the Heleous fan caters to those looking for power-packed performance and a seamless integrated design with a premium finish, to create that perfect look.

With a sweep of 1220 mm, the Heleous fan comes loaded with high-tech features including 3D ABS moulded aerodynamic rust-free blades for smoother airflow, super high 260 m³/minute air delivery, 310 RPM speed, and whisper-quiet operation. Additionally, Usha’s Heleous has an unique bi-directional rotation that helps the fan run in an anti-clockwise direction during hot summer months to blow cool breeze downwards, and clockwise during winter to circulate the warm air trapped closer to the ceiling downwards – making it suitable for use around the year. The fan comes with 3 pre-configured breeze modes – Natural, Sleep, and Normal, with a point-anywhere RF remote for convenient operations. Further, the fan’s high torque BLDC motor reduces power consumption by 50% — higher energy efficiency using just 43 watts of power – improves speed control, and reliability.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Rohit Mathur, President – Electric Fans, Water Heaters & Pumps, Usha International said, “Designed for India’s new-age consumers, we are happy to launch Heleous fan across our digital platforms. With its cutting-edge technology, high performance, and elegance, Heleous fan is the perfect option for consumers aspiring to up the ante of their home décor.”

Available only on digital platforms, the newly launched fan is priced at INR 8990/-. This fan is available in a range of 5 contemporary colours viz. Sparkle Black, Sparkle White, Imperial Blue, Golden Yellow, and Horizon Blue, and comes with a 4-year warranty on the motor.