IFFCO Bazar partners with SBI YONO Krishi App

New Delhi: www.iffcobazar.in, the e-commerce arm of IFFCO has announced its integration with the SBI YONO Krishi, which is the dedicated portal catering to the farmer’s needs. This will insure that a wide variety of agriculture products are made accessible to lakhs of Indian Farmers. Hassle free payment portal of SBI YONO and quality products of IFFCO is a combination which aims to drive the digital sales in this segment.

www.iffcobazar.in is one of the fast growing agriculture based e-commerce portals in India, promoted by IFFCO, biggest fertiliser manufacturer in the country. The portal is available in 12 Indian languages and promises free home delivery pan India. It also operates 1200+ stores in 26 states across India. A wide variety of products which include, speciality fertilisers, organic agri-inputs, seeds, agrochemicals, agri-machinery amongst others are made available on the portal.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. U.S Awasthi, MD, IFFCO said that, “IFFCO and SBI are two of the oldest business institutions in India. The letter ‘I’ in our names, which stands for India, binds us together in letter and in spirit. I am proud to say that, through this integration the two proud ‘Indian’ institution with their combined synergy can work towards the betterment of Indian farmers.” He further added that, “IFFCO has been at the service of farmers for the past 50 years. iffcobazar.in is a platform which will connect and serve the farmers digitally. It is aimed at realizing the dream of our PM of doubling income of farmers through a digital first and farmer centric approach. Through the portal, farmers can not only order best quality non-subsidised fertilisers and other agriculture inputs but can also get answers to their queries through a farmers’ forum and a dedicated helpline.” He further added that “SBI is doing commendable work as a financial institution in India and its reach in rural India is unmatchable. I am confident that through the SBI YONO, the iffcobazar.in portal would be able to widen its reach among the farmers across India”

Mr. Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director, IFFCO added that, “Finance and Fertilisers are two critical inputs for the farmers. With the partnership between SBI YONO and iffcobazar.in two of the biggest Indian institutions in their respective sectors can finally collaborate to get the best quality agri-inputs at the doorstep of farmers”. He also said that,

“The collaboration will help IFFCO BAZAR to reach out to over 3 crore registered customers of YONO, a large part of which happens to be farmers. Through the partnership we can leverage the strong brand equity in rural India to create a trustworthy ecosystem which will ultimately help reduce the input costs for the farmers”.

