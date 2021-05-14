“If we work together, humanity will win and Corona will lose”- Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that if we all work together then humanity will win and Corona will lose. He said that today there is a need to unite and work against Corona. Everyone will have to work unitedly in the battle against Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I have come to Shahdol with this yearning and passion that the aim of all of us should be to end the Corona infection. The Chief Minister cannot remove the corona infection alone; this work is not possible without the support of the people. Today all of us need to forget political and ideological differences and work against the Corona disease.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that many social organisations are doing good work in the battle against corona infection. He said that we cannot get rid of this epidemic without breaking the chain of corona infection, our top priority is to break the chain of corona infection and the citizens of the state should cooperate in it. He said that I want to assure the people of Shahdol division that we will all fight together and win the battle against Corona.



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was addressing a meeting of the division level Corona Crisis Management Committee at Shahdol today. Minister in-charge of Shahdol district Shri Bisahulal Singh, MLA Shri Jaisingh Maravi, Smt. Manisha Singh, Shri Sharad Kol, Commissioner Shahdol Shri Rajeev Sharma, Collector Dr. Satyendra Singh and other public representatives were present.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Corona curfew is a curfew to save the lives of people, this curfew should be followed. He told the public representatives that today the challenge before the public representation is how to save the lives of their people. He said that establish contact with all the public representatives and volunteers and make them aware about corona infection. People should also be made aware about corona vaccination. He said that the public representatives should go to their area and convince the people; go out to save the lives of the people. He said that during the contact with the people, do not go with the crowd, but go with the administration team and send the message to the people that in the Corona era, it is very important to maintain social distancing and wear mask and to follow the Corona curfew. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there should be continuous monitoring to ensure there are no marriages and public events in the month of May. He said that the last rites of the dead should also be performed under the Corona Protocol.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if we want to defeat the corona infection, it has to be identified. For this, the work of house-to-house survey should be fast and there should be continuous testing and monitoring of patients suffering from cold, cough and fever. In all the districts of Shahdol division, members of political parties and social workers should work in coordination with the administration to check and treat people suffering from cold, cough and fever. The Chief Minister said that vaccination is a cycle of safety. Take this message to the people of the village also.



Minister in charge of Shahdol district Shri Bisahulal Singh, Municipal Corporation president Smt. Urmila Katare, Member Disaster Management Committee Shri Kamal Pratap Singh, Shri Azad Bahadur Singh and MLAs also gave important suggestions. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan obtained information from all the collectors and public representatives of Shahdol division through video conferencing about the efforts being made to prevent Corona. Also discussed how they can be made more effective in a viable way. Superintendent of Police Shri Awadhesh Kumar Goswami, Dean Medical College Dr. Milind Shiralkar and other public representatives were present in the meeting.





