“Chain of infection will break if Kill Corona campaign continues”- CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that continuation of Kill Corona campaign will break the chain of Corona infection. Corona’s positivity rate is continuously decreasing in Rewa division. If all try together, then we will be successful in defeating Corona in Vindhya region in the month of May itself. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a meeting of District Disaster Management Group in Rewa today.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that ventilators and 100 oxygen supply beds will be increased in Medical College Rewa and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Increase the number of oxygen supply beds in community health centres as well. In Rewa, along with administration and public representatives, social organisations and general public are making commendable efforts to defeat Corona. If we follow the instructions of the Janata curfew for 15 days, the corona chain will definitely break. There is a risk of increase of corona infection due to marriages and other major ceremonies, so do not hold wedding ceremonies in the month of May.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that special attention should be paid to the areas adjoining Uttar Pradesh border. Adequate beds and oxygen are available for serious diseases in the district. Arrangements have also been made in Covid care centres for patients with milder symptoms. Along with preventing infection, also carry out awareness campaign for Corona vaccination. Public representatives, social organisations, Corona volunteers and self-help groups should work together for vaccination awareness in rural areas. The MLAs should review the measures to prevent corona infection in the block level disaster management committee. If the disaster management team of village level also makes active efforts, then we will control corona infection soon. He said that under the Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana, the poor and middle class Corona Patients should be provided free treatment. All private hospitals with treatment facilities for the patients of the district should be connected to this.



Public representatives gave suggestions



Assembly Speaker Shri Girish Gautam suggested arrangements for sale of vegetables and fruits by farmers and traders during a convenient time. For Rewa, the Minister in charge of Corona Affairs, Shri Ramkhelawan Patel, expressed his views regarding the arrangements of the Covid Care Centre and lockdown. Member of Parliament Shri Janardan Mishra said that 99 percent of home isolation patients are recovering. Very good arrangements have been made for home isolation patients in urban and rural areas. The MP also suggested providing adequate police force to deal with the disaster. Former Minister and MLA Rewa Shri Rajendra Shukla said that the number of beds in hospitals is continuously increasing. In the meeting, the legislators suggested to strengthen the arrangements for the treatment of Corona patients.



Commissioner Shri Anil Suchari and Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. gave information about measures and treatment arrangements to prevent corona infection. It was informed in the meeting that the rate of corona positivity in Rewa has fallen from 30 to 16.8 percent. Proper supply of oxygen has been made in the district. A 400-bed Covid Centre and 50 Oxygen Supply Bed Hospital have been started in collaboration with JP Cement Plant. The number of beds in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital has been increased from 350 to 1033 in a month. Corona treatment has also been arranged in private hospitals.





Related