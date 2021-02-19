Iconic Playback Singer Shaan’s Son Shubh Mukherji Releases Romantic Cover of ‘Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein’

Mumbai: Qyuki artist and vocalist Shubh Mukherji has released a cover music video for the timeless Sixties romantic track “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein.” Mukherji’s version of “Mere Samne Wali Khidhki Mein” invokes the charming nostalgia of the classic hit — which was originally sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar — while lending a new-age lens to the track. The original song, from the cult 1968 Bollywood film Padosan, traced the love that blossomed between two neighbors. Breathing new life into a beloved old composition, Mukherji brings a youthful energy to R.D. Burman’s quintessential Bollywood hit, reviving the classic track with his delightful, modern rendition. His father, the iconic playback singer Shaan, also makes a cameo in the cover music video.

Watch the music video for “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein” here: (https://youtu.be/wWJIXLI8eVI)

Mukherji dropped his version of “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein” in the month of February to revive the old-school romanticism of love in an increasingly distanced world. Channeling the innocence and bravery of the original song, Mukherji makes the track his own, providing a hopeful look into modern love. Directed by Viren Arya with a script by Shweta Verhani, the cover music video for “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein” follows Mukherji around a colorful and green property as he catches glimpses of the girl he’s singing this song for. Mukherji’s dulcet vocals lend an endearing sweetness to the track as we watch him crush on his neighbor. The music video closes with the young lovers seated on the footsteps of a gazebo; two people writing the first page of their very own love story.

Says Shubh Mukherji,

“For me, ‘Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein’ is the start of a new journey. Hopefully, I’ll be able to look back at this song as the one that really kick-started a new chapter for me. All I feel right now is excitement and passion. With this song, I’ve enjoyed every moment of the process and I’m so excited to share it with everyone. Regardless of how this song is received, I learned so much from it and plan to release similar projects with Qyuki’s help in the near future. This is just the start.”

Mukherji is an artist on the rise. The young vocalist and instrumentalist has been releasing cover song videos on his YouTube channel since early 2019. His covers have received over 173k views and popular acclaim. From acoustic covers of ballads such as “Dil Diyan Gallan” as well as vocal covers of pop/folk songs such as “Khulke Jeene Ka,” Mukherji displays a diverse musical range for those seeking a fresh voice. His latest release, “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein,” sees the budding vocalist further broaden his horizons. Shaan has previously sung the popular, rearranged version of the song for the 2002 movie Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. With his cover of “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein,” Mukherji traces his father’s footsteps while realizing his own musical legacy.

MERE SAMNE WALI KHIDKI MEIN: CREDITS (add remaining credits)

Singer: Shubh Mukherji

Audio Production: Ganesh Surve

Writer: Shweta Verhani

Director: Viren Arya

DOP: Ubaid Atique

Editor: Akash Chaurasiya