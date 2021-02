New Delhi: India reports 13,193 new COVID19 cases,10,896 discharges, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,09,63,394

Total discharges: 1,06,67,741

Death toll: 1,56,111

Active cases: 1,39,542

Total Vaccination: 1,01,88,007